Brace for devastating armyworm invasion – experts

Armyworm invasion could be worse this year due to poor rains, experts have warned.

Dr Eliud Kireger, the director general of Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation said armyworm invasion could come as early as next month when maize is up.

Most farmers planted late due to the late onset of the long rains.

"This year, the season has not been good for maize production. And with the projected poor rains, we are likely to lose some crop to the pest. But the extent of the effect will depend on the weather. If the weather is good, the effects will be less, if the weather is bad, effects will be worse,” Kireger said.

He urged farmers to conduct surveillance at all times.

“If you are able to detect it at an early stage, it will be easy to control the armyworm using whatever chemicals have been advised. But if you wait until at the advanced stage when it has affected the crop, it will be difficult to control.”

He spoke during a meeting of experts from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Participants at the three-day meeting are discussing developing Africa-specific, science-led solutions for the devastating armyworm.

“A lot of work has been done on the armyworm but there is no one solution to this problem. We are meeting as African countries to see the best way forward on the control of pest,” Kireger said.

MaryLucy Oronje from CABI said the effects of the armyworm will be higher with the increased temperatures of between 27-31 that have been recorded in the country this year.

“The higher the temperatures, the quicker it is for the armyworms to multiply,” Oronje said.

She said the worms could have more food this season because farmers planted at different times. That means the worms can jump from one farm to another since the maize will not mature evenly, Oronje said.

Dr David Mwangi, the head of plant protection services at the Ministry of Agriculture said the damage caused by the armyworm last year was minimal because there were good rains.

“There could be worse damage this year, but we have a team of government officials currently monitoring the situation and sensitising farmers in 20 counties,” Mwangi said.

He said farmers can access at least five newly registered pesticides to control the pest. “We previously used pesticides that were registered and being used in other countries, but so far, Kenya has registered five that can be used by farmers to fight the armyworm,” he said.

Edited by P. Obuya