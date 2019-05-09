'Born twice': Baby removed for surgery, returned to womb

A baby girl from Lewisville, Texas, who was 'born' twice after she was taken out of her mother's womb for 20 minutes for life-saving surgery has now turned three.

In 2016, At 16 weeks pregnant, Margaret Hawkins Boemer discovered her daughter, Lynlee Hope, had a tumour on her spine.

The mass, known as a sacrococcygeal teratoma, was diverting blood from the foetus - raising the risk of fatal heart failure.

Baby Lynlee weighed just 0.53 kg when surgeons opened the womb.

Boemer had originally been expecting twins but lost one of her babies before the second trimester.

She was initially advised to terminate her pregnancy entirely before a Nigerian doctor at Texas Children's Fetal Center suggested the risky surgery.

The tumour and the unborn baby were almost the same sizes by the time the operation was performed.

Lynlee was given a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Boemer told CNN, "At 23 weeks, the tumour was shutting her heart down and causing her to go into cardiac failure, so it was a choice of allowing the tumour to take over her body or giving her a chance at life."

"It was an easy decision for us: We wanted to give her life."

Her heart stopped

The Nigerian doctor Oluyinka Olutoye and his partner surgeon Darrell Cass of Texas Children's Fetal Centre carried out the surgery for five hours.

Olutoye told BBC the tumour had been so large that a "huge" incision was required to reach it, leaving the baby "hanging out in the air".