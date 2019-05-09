Bail application ruling for Ivy murder suspect postponed to May 27

The bail hearing of murder suspect Naftali Kinuthia has been moved to May 27 by Eldoret High Court Justice Samuel Githinji.

The court was expected on Thursday to determine if he would be released on bail.

The family of Wangechi had opposed the move, saying that he might tamper with evidence.

Naftali had made an application to the court seeking to be released on bail, which was to be determined on Thursday.

He is accused of murdering Ivy Wangechi, a 6th year medical student at Moi University on April 9 in Eldoret town.

On April 30, Kinuthia was charged before the High Court in Eldoret with the murder of Wangechi.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder offence when he appeared before Justice Githinji.

Police have lined up 10 witnesses against Naftali in the murder of Wangechi.

Those to testify include boda boda riders and workers at the Moi Referral Hospital. Others are his parents, those of Wangechi and friends.

The family had earlier applied for the case to be moved to Nairobi, citing that the proximity was not favouring them.