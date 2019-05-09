Agency says it's upgrading IT system, not buying new one

A National Treasury agency managing cross-border trade has denied plans to abandon a Sh1 billion system in favour of a new one.

Kenya Trade Network Agency said it was merely seeking to upgrade its National Electronic Single Window System before its expiry next year.

Kentrade said the system was commissioned in 2013 and had a lifespan of seven years.

“As per best practices, systems require technological refreshment after being in use for around seven years,” Kentrade chief executive officer Amos Wangora told the Star.

"The contracting process is ongoing and is under review by the Attorney General’s office."

He said the cost of upgrading the system will be catered for in the annual maintenance fee payable by Kentrade as agreed.

This followed claims Kenyans could lose hundreds of millions of shillings should the agency proceed with what has been seen as a bid to acquire yet another IT system from a Singapore-based technology firm.

There have been reports Kentrade is in the process of single-sourcing the IT system, despite there being another one from Singapore Corporation Enterprise, in what is disguised as a system upgrade.