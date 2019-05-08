Tenants told to vacate Ruaka flats after perimeter wall collapses

National Construction Authority officials on Wednesday afternoon ordered tenants to evacuate an apartment block in Ruaka whose perimeter wall caved in, exposing the parking lot after night rains.

The Secretary to National Building Inspectorate Moses Nyakiongora told the Star that the collapsed wall at Grafion Apartment was as a result of unprofessional engineering at the construction in the adjacent plot.

"A developer had dug up a huge foundation next to the Grafion Apartments without proper reinforcements, the trench was too deep, weakening the apartment block’s perimeter wall, "Nyakiongora said.

He said five vehicles were damaged when the parking space caved in and vehicles trickled downslope to the pit excavated by the adjacent constructors.