BOOSTING MORALE

Police constables above 50 set for promotion

Kenya has 70,485 police constables, most below age 50; the lowest-paid earns Sh18,760

In Summary

• NPSC wants to promote all police constables aged 50 and above.

• Commanders are required to submit details of the officers before Wednesday.

MARKING TIME: Police officers during a parade
The National Police Service Commission has started to identify constables who have attained age 50 so most can be promoted.

The NPSC wrote to the National Police Service on May 2 to compile a list of all the officers for promotion to boost their morale.

Consequently, the Kenya Police Service has written to all regional and formation commanders and heads of departments to identify the officers.

They are to submit their names and details to Deputy IG Edward Mbugua the names and details of the officers by Wednesday.

They are also required to submit the dates of birth and enlistment to the NPS and disciplinary records for the last six months.

Those who have been found guilty of a disciplinary offence will not be eligible for promotion for six months.

Kenya has about  70,485 police constables. The lowest paid earns  Sh18,760. Most are below age 50.

Stagnation in one rank has been cited as a morale killer.

Some of the officers told the NPSC during vetting that they had served in the lowest rank for 30 years, while others retired in the same rank.

That means their pensions will be paltry.

(Edited by Otieno Owino)

 

 

Tired of waiting for better pay, police take Boinnet, AG to court

Those suing submitted their degree certificates last year.
News
2 months ago

Graduate constables to get inspector's salary after audit - Kavuludi

The police service has denied claims that it intends to scrap special salaries for graduate constables.The National Police Service Commissionsaid ...
News
1 year ago

[VIDEO] Kavuludi refutes reports of mass police exit over poor pay

The National Police Service Commission has refuted media reports of mass resignations of police officers. Chairman Johnston Kavuludi said the ...
News
1 year ago
by Joseph Ndunda News reporter
News
08 May 2019 - 00:00

