Police arrest 'wanted' assault suspect James Luambe

The Director of Criminal Investigations has confirmed that one of the two men who had been wanted by police was arrested on Tuesday.

James Luambe Ondete was arrested by the police following a tip-off from the public.

Innocent Samba, who is accused together with Luamba is still at large and police are calling on the public to report about him at Kilimani Police station or at a nearby police station.

The two are accused of causing grievous harm and malicious damage to property.

On Monday, DCI detectives arrested four suspects who were captured on a video assaulting a man have.

The four were arraigned before Milimani Law Courts with grievous harm and malicious damage. Each suspect given was released on a cash bail of Sh300, 000 and a bond of Sh500, 000.

Hearing of their case will start on June 13, 2019.