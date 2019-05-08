More hospitals to be shut, warns CS Kariuki

A few more hospitals will be shut to protect the lives of Kenyans, Health CS Sicily Kariuki said Tuesday.

Kariuki at the same time disclosed that procedures for licensing of health facilities would be reviewed.

She spoke before the National Assembly Health Committee chaired by Sabina Chege.

The CS acknowledged that there was an influx of patients at Kenyatta National Hospital after the closure of the two hospitals in Kiambu and Machakos counties.

“There will be traffic but we will do it until we get it right. There are increased cases of patients being handled by unqualified people and as a ministry, it is a concern. We are going to close a few more,” Kariuki said.

In the past week, St Teresa Hospital in Kikuyu and Shalom Hospital in Machakos have been closed due to negligence.

St Teresa was closed indefinitely after a woman bled to death during delivery while Shalom was shut following the death of a child who was given an overdose of a drug on Sunday. Its licence was revoked and officials arrested.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board said there were glaring gaps in St Teresa Hospital's mode of operations and investigations could not be carried out while the health facility was still operational.

Edited by Otieno Owino