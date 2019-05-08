Malala wants ‘overstayed’ police officers transferred

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has called on the office of the Inspector General to transfer police officers who have served for more than three years over laxity.

Malala spoke on Wednesday after visiting the crime scene in Matungu, where a security officer was killed while on duty. Malala has added that insecurity cases in Kakamega have been on the rise and security has to be beefed up.

The senator also said Lurambi police station does not have resources to respond to security cases, including vehicles.

A pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed on Sunday night in an attack that left her husband and another child seriously injured.

Kakamega County Commissioner Addirasack Jaldesa on Monday urged politicians to work with the security officers to curb insecurity.

“This is not a time for any leader to come out and play politics, but a time to sit down together and see how we can help the mwananchi,” Jaldesa said.

Cases of watchmen being killed in Kakamega have been on the rise.

Sources told the Star that a notorious criminal gang calling itself the 42 Brothers is behind the killings.

The 42 Brothers gang was linked to the killing of 14 people in Butere between September and December last year. It was also blamed for the death of five people in Khwisero and six in Emuhaya between February and March this year.