Luhya leaders plan rally to block Ruto from Western

A group of Western politicians has planned a rally in Kakamega this weekend as part of plans to lock out Deputy President William Ruto from the region.

The group, made up of MPs, told the Star it will make drastic political, social and economic declarations that will shape the region's political landscape.

The politicians will use the forum to educate residents on the importance of a referendum and why they should have a united agenda ahead of the 2022 elections.

“We also want those who belong to Mulembe nation outside the region to come and be counted at home during the census. When we are a united Mulembe nation, we will be strong enough to push for opportunities ahead," Lugari MP Ayub Savula said.

The MPs and senators met for a breakfast meeting to finalise on the Saturday meeting.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala cancelled a rally in the same town last weekend. Insiders attributed this to refusal by political bigwigs from the region, who said they were not consulted.

Those expected at the rally include opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula. Others are governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).

“We will definitely also have the clergy, MCAs, professionals, artists, sports personalities and other opinion makers. Musalia and other dignitaries will announce the venue most likely on Thursday,” Makadara MP George Aladwa said.

“We are looking at building a strong constituency dubbed Mulembe Nation, where the interests of the masses can push the national agenda.”

The leaders said they are preparing the region ahead of the polls to block other candidates from using the Mulembe Nation to push their political agenda.

“We have the numbers and we are with the people. We are looking at what is good for our people and the nation,” Aladwa said.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi said the role of the leaders is to push for the interests of masses under the Mulembe Nation.

“The region will only identify itself with good leaders who have the interests of the Mulembe Nation at heart,” he said.

Budalangi's Raphael Wanjala said, “We are building a bloc that we will use to demand more resources at the national level, push for job opportunities and have a say at the national level."

