Kiunjuri calls for support of agriculture sector as farmers cry foul

County and national governments should work in harmony to transform the agriculture sector, which is Kenya's economic base, CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

“The issue is that without agriculture we cannot lay a base for economic prosperity for this country and that’s why we have gathered here today to come and agree on issues that will assist the stakeholders,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Mombasa on Wednesday where he met with the Council of Governors, the CS said both levels of government will need to be supported in order to revolutionise agriculture.

“There is no way we can revolutionise agriculture if we do not have resources, therefore there are issues to be discussed,” he said.

The CS also said that the agricultural sector strategy has to be discussed and implemented in the next 10 years in order to boost food security.

“We will look at administrative policies that can support agriculture and look at all these areas, and the facts that we have to change.”

He added that Kenyans have to acknowledge the impact of climate change on the agricultural industry.

“We must ask ourselves what this means for agriculture production especially, how we treat prolonged droughts and unexpected floods,” he said.

Kiunjuri's comments on food security come as Cereal Growers Association blames the government for its poor policies to protect the farmer.

CGA Chairman Furries Kulger said the plans by the government to import duty-free maize in July are untimely and will coincide with harvesting period.