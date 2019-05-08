Kenya Power staff to be held for 21 more days

The police can continue holding five Kenya Power IT experts for 21 more days as DCI's Serious Crimes Unit detectives investigate alleged misappropriation of Sh1 billion.

The five had until yesterday been in custody for 30 days.

The prosecution told Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo that the investigators have not completed investigations.

The magistrate also granted search warrants to SCU's Juliet Kimwei on the homes of Tonny Kaberia Mwongera, Samson Githundi Kimani, Angela Njeri Kiama, James Kariuki and Shadrack Kitavi.

Senior state counsel Christine Mbevi said the officer is investigating conspiracy to defraud.

The suspects are said to have stolen Sh1 billion by manipulating the system.

Mbevi told the court that the suspects abused their special rights as IT experts of the integrated customer management system of the company to defraud it.

Kimwei said the purpose of the search warrant is to recover evidential value relating to her investigations.

The case will be mentioned after 30 days.

