Jobs for Kisumu residents in proposed road policy

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has approved the Rural Roads Maintenance Policy 2018 that will see hundreds of villagers recruited to maintain rural roads.

Through this policy, the county government plans to cut the cost of maintaining roads through establishment of village maintenance teams.

The documents now just need the approval of the county assembly.

At least Sh70 million has been proposed as wages for workers whose mandate will include clearing drainage systems, repairing roads destroyed by rains, paving road shoulders and clearing bushes on the roadsides.

Nyong’o said the motive of establishing the teams was to make residents part of his service delivery, create employment and slash costs of maintaining roads.

He said dependence on hired contractors saw delays in routine maintenance due to lack of funds, uncoordinated road prioritisation processes or insufficient technical knowledge.

“This often leads to postponement of maintenance necessitating more costly rehabilitation," he said.

Project supervisors will, however, be trained at the Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology to strengthen the quality of services, according to the policy.

They will be members of Nyong’o’s village councils whose formation is also expected to take effect from July 1.

The scope and scale of work to be done on sections marked for maintenance will be determined by the Roads department who will oversee and supervise the programme.

Another Sh100 million is proposed for the purchase of equipment they will use.

Roads CEC Thomas Ondijo said the teams fell in the category of general labourers.

He said they will be paid Sh653 per day in line with labour laws.

Supervisors from the department will appraise the scope of work in unique sections such as those with culverts.

The executive assured of vigilance from his department to make sure its objectives are not compromised.

Kisumu has a tertiary rural road network of about 2,500km, 956 of which are crucial trade link roads. Only half of the entire length is constructed to engineering standards.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)