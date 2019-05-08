Drugs, alcohol make cocktail of violence, HIV

The National Aids Control Council has said violence among university and college students could derail progress in fighting HIV-Aids.

Current figures show an increase in infections among youths aged between 19-24 years.

Murders and assaults of college and university girls have increased.

NACC chairperson Angeline Siparo said the violence was a manifestation of a breakdown in the family unit, which she blamed on alcohol and drug abuse.

She said it's urgent to address violence because whenever there was violence in the family, issues of abstinence or safe sex are forgotten.

“Ongoing violence is a contributor to increased HIV infections," she said.

Siparo spoke at Sawela Lodge in Naivasha during a workshop for women leaders.

She told journalists that ignorance and low level of awareness had also contributed to the rise in infections.

Siparo said they are working to reduce the increase in transmissiofrom mother to child during birth.

“Lack of health centres in the rural setup and high cost of treatment has contributed to this but with the Universal Health Coverage there is hope of reducing the transmissions,” she said.

She also cited informal polygamy popularly known as mpango wa kando as another major contributor to the spread of HIV-Aids.

“We have seen cases of young girls dropping from school due to poverty and some elderly men are taking advantage of this, leaving them pregnant and at times HIV-positive,” she said.

Maendeleo Ya Wanakake Organisation chairperson Rahab Muiu said young girls mainly in rural areas were the most affected by new HIV infections.

She attributed this to rising poverty, gender-based violence and cultural beliefs.

“The only way we can address some of these challenges is through the creation of wealth, address the issue of unemployment and misuse of youths by politicians,” she said.