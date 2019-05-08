Double tragedy in search of boy killed by croc in Lake Victoria

Homa Bay residents suffered a double tragedy after a 23-year-old man fell into Lake Victoria and died during the search of the body of a nine-year-old boy killed by a crocodile two days ago.

Anthony Odila fell from a boat and died as the search for Kennedy Onyango continued. The boy was grabbed by the crocodile at Gode Ariyo beach in Suba North on Sunday.

The reptile attacked him on the shore as he washed his clothes in the company of other children.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit chairman Edward Oremo said the crocodile disappeared with the boy. Relatives, friends and the Kenya Wildlife Service officials unsuccessfully searched for the boy until yesterday afternoon when the body was found near papyrus reeds 500 metres from where he was attacked.

The body had begun to decompose. The reptile emerged from its hideout and attempted to grab it back but it was forced to retreat as residents and KWS officials, led by Homa Bay Warden Grace Wendot, threw stones at it.

