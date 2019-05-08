Corridors of Power

• A senior government official seems disappointed by the slow pace taken to privatise the five state-owned sugar firms.
Alleged graft by some officers at the Motor Vehicle Inspection Unit seems to have gone a notch higher in recent days. Ever since Interior CS Fred Matiang’i decreed that all school vehicles must be painted yellow, some of the inspectors are frustrating school owners, citing the different shades of yellow. A mole whispered to Corridors that some of the unscrupulous inspectors are demanding as much as Sh20,000 when buses are presented for regular inspection. Maybe there are some candidates for the EACC at this unit.
A senior government official seems disappointed by the slow pace taken to privatise the five state-owned sugar firms. A bird whispered to Corridors that the politician, who had set his eyes on two of the factories, is uncomfortable with the lengthy privatisation process. The state official's hopes seem dashed after a Senate committee said the deal cannot be implemented until proper procedures are followed. With some machines in the factories having been reportedly rendered obsolete, those in the know wonder why the fellow is interested in the properties. Maybe there is untold hidden potential in these firms.
Is a former Cabinet Secretary desperately looking for a job at the Museums of Kenya? Well, Corridors is aware that since the CS became jobless, he has been pitching camp at Museum Hill in what insiders say is a job-hunting mission. The ex-CS has been parking his vehicle daily at the parking lot although the director general is said to be ignoring him. Sometimes, the former minister has been seen chewing miraa at the parking bay. Most of his friends have deserted him as he tries to figure out his next steps and reconstruct his life. Those in the know are wondering what position the hitherto big man could be eyeing.
Last week, we told you of a first-term Jubilee governor who is deeply in love with a female MCA in his county. Now, the two lovebirds have taken their affair to another level. An insider whispered to Corridors that the first-term ward representative accompanied the governor to a Cabinet meeting yesterday. She was seen 'advising' the county boss and at the end of the meeting, they hugged. County executives watched in disbelief as their boss engaged in the public display of affection. Many are asking why they are doing it in the open when there are many quality hotels at the county headquarters. Some employees say it's only a matter of time before the county's first lady knows of the blossoming affair.