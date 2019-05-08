Committee to advice on pricing of drugs to be set up

The Health Ministry plans to set up a pricing and affordability committee to advice on the cost of drugs and medical equipment.

Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki anounced this yesterday when she toured two pharmaceutical companies.

Kariuki visited Cosmos Ltd and Skylight Chemicals Ltd in Industrial Area and reaffirmed the government commitment to support local manufacturing of medical supplies.

“I am here because of the Universal Health Coverage agenda to ensure the public have access quality and affordable medical supplies locally and the manufacturing pillar to give employment to young people,” Kariuki said.

Kariuki in March said Kenya would create an essential drugs list, with a fixed price for each commodity.

“Affordability is a key pillar of UHC. Most Kenyans lack reliable access to needed medicines. High prices are particularly burdensome to patients who have to pay for drugs themselves,” Kariuki said recently.

The reforms include standardising procedures and practices in pricing and distribution of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies, and review and updating of all essential commodity lists.

Kenya’s move to tame the high cost of medicines has received a boost from the World Health Organisation.

According to WHO, most governments, patients and insurers are paying unnecessarily exorbitant prices compared to the production cost of drugs on the Essential Medicines List.

Affordability of medicines has long been a concern for developing countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, 100 million people fall into poverty across the world because they have to pay for medicines out-of-pocket.

In Kenya, the government says medicines alone constitute 40 per cent of health expenditure, which makes it difficult to achieve universal health coverage.

The CS called on the local manufacturers to implement best practices for self regulation in manufacturing and other areas of potential concern to consumers.

“Addressing the challenges that the industry faces will unlock the huge potential in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for the Manufacturing Agenda while assuring Kenyans of quality, accessible and affordable essential medicines for the UHC Agenda,” she noted.

She also directed all regulatory authorities to move with speed to re-inspect health facilities and discipline those violating the rules.

“Health facilities must employ qualified staff. Through multi-sectoral approach we have seized a number of consignments and we shall not relent to deregister the culprits,” she added.

She appealed to the governors who are the implementers of healthcare not to allow unauthorised businesses and also advised the public to avoid self medication but seek proper professional advice in order to get proper diagnosis and medication.

The CS was accompanied by KEMSA CEO Jonah Mwangi and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Fred Siyoi among others.