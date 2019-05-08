Bob Collymore lands state job at National Cancer Institute

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has been appointed a board member of the National Cancer Institute.

A Gazette notice on Monday by Health CS Sicily Kariuki named him among parastatal heads and members.

According to its website, the National Cancer Institute is a corporate body established under the Cancer Control Act and serves as the coordinating body for all cancer control activities in Kenya.

The Institute main mandate is to advise the Cabinet Secretary of Health on the overall priorities that should be accorded to cancer prevention and control in Kenya.

The main activities include general oversight, coordination of all activities, advocacy and awareness creation, cancer registration and coordinating cancer research.

Collymore has battled cancer and took medical leave in 2017 to seek treatment in London.

In a previous interview with Citizen TV, Collymore spoke about being misdiagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency.

There had been reports Collymore would exit Safaricom in August, but the telco denied the claims, saying the board was still in discussions on the way forward.