We've involved stakeholders in new syllabus, says Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has denied claims the government has left out stakeholders in implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum.
He said the process started years ago and numerous forums have been held to discuss the new system.
There were stakeholders forums in 2016 and 2017 and there should have been one last August to assess the progress of the piloting of the project, but it was cancelled, Magoha said.
He said the curriculum train has taken off and cannot be reversed. The CS, however, pledged to consult all stakeholders throughout the process.
Magoha said the process is not foolproof and mistakes are bound to happen. More stakeholders meetings will be organised, the CS said.
“The fact that the process has taken off is historical, and we expect all stakeholders to stick to facts to help us move forward,” Magoha said.
Two days ago, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion said the union will not support implementation of the new system, terming it illegal.
In an advert, he said there is no statutory instruments to anchor it. The Knut secretary general accused the ministry of failing to create awareness among parents, boards of management and the school community on all aspects of the curriculum.
Sossion said teachers lack the technical know-how to interpret the CBC designs.
But Magoha said it is misleading to talk about lack of stakeholders engagement in the process when so many forums have been held.
He said the Sessional Paper in Parliament for the approval of the CBC will be passed by June this year.
“Going forward, anyone who has any advice or reasonable issues that they want to bring on board should know we are ready to engage them,” he said.
He said parents are the most important stakeholders and the government will do anything required to make its implementation successful.
Magoha pledged to ensure all schools receive books issued by the government by the end of the month. He said he will visit schools to ensure students have enough books.
The CS also said the new curriculum will be uploaded in the digital gadgets being used for learning by lower primary school pupils in three months.
Magoha also warned teachers to be vigilant and ensure their schools are not hurt by unrest that are common during the second term.
“I don’t want to hear that school buildings got burnt while students were in preps. We have been talking to parents to superintend their children at home but once in school, they are teachers’ responsibility,” the CS said.
He urged teachers to conduct inspections in dormitories during preps and engage security guards to make rounds in the school.
“Saying that dorms were burnt during preps and culprits are not known points to collusion.”
Magoha said schools cannot be allowed to burn down when the government is looking for money to improve infrastructure in the facilities.