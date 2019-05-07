We've involved stakeholders in new syllabus, says Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has denied claims the government has left out stakeholders in implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum.

He said the process started years ago and numerous forums have been held to discuss the new system.

There were stakeholders forums in 2016 and 2017 and there should have been one last August to assess the progress of the piloting of the project, but it was cancelled, Magoha said.

He said the curriculum train has taken off and cannot be reversed. The CS, however, pledged to consult all stakeholders throughout the process.

Magoha said the process is not foolproof and mistakes are bound to happen. More stakeholders meetings will be organised, the CS said.

“The fact that the process has taken off is historical, and we expect all stakeholders to stick to facts to help us move forward,” Magoha said.

Two days ago, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion said the union will not support implementation of the new system, terming it illegal.

In an advert, he said there is no statutory instruments to anchor it. The Knut secretary general accused the ministry of failing to create awareness among parents, boards of management and the school community on all aspects of the curriculum.

Sossion said teachers lack the technical know-how to interpret the CBC designs.