Waiguru tells IFMIS director to resign over errors in county statements

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has denied allegations the county spent money on "State House affairs" and has taken a swipe at the IFMIS director, calling for his resignation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Waiguru said claims the county spent on State House affairs are "obviously untrue, unfounded and intended to grossly mislead the public for malicious purposes."

A review of the statements of eight counties for financial year 2017-18 had suggested some devolved units had set aside funds for functions beyond their purview.

They were Kitui, Kakamega, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu, Nyamira, and Samburu.

They allegedly made allocations for State House Affairs (Ifmis code 704000000) and Government Advisory Services (703000000).

However, Waiguru said Kirinyaga followed the proper procedures and generated the correct reports from the IFMIS for the period in question.

"These official documents are available for inspection and were the basis for all County expenditure duly approved by the Controller of Budget. Anyone with a rudimentary understanding of accounting would know that there cannot be a budget line for the said State House Affairs in the budget execution report at County Level," she said.

Treasury sent a memo on Monday saying some counties were not following the correct procedures when recording expenditure on IFMIS, hence leading to the generation of wrong reports.

Waiguru said the memo confirmed that the issue was one of misreporting on IFMIS that has affected the budget expenditure reporting in the eight counties (including Kirinyaga )that had their expenditure reports generated from IFMIS.

"This anomaly resulted in budget line codes that belong to the national government chart of accounts being wrongly attributed to county government expenditure reports. It did not in way mean there was wrong or corrupt expenditure by the county governments," she said.

Waiguru said the national Treasury and director IFMIS exposed County Executives and county governments to loss of public trust, humiliation and gross embarrassment.

It is for that reason Waiguru said the IFMIS director should resign.

The acting director of IFMIS is Stanley Kamanguya.

Waiguru also demanded a public apology from the Treasury and a statement to "correct public misunderstanding on the matter".