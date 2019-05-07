Two varsity students' bodies found in locked house

The bodies of two university students were on Monday afternoon found in a rental house outside the Kenya Methodist University Meru campus.

Meru police commander Patrick Lumumba said they are investigating when the two died.

The bodies are of a 21-year-old unknown male believed to be a Chuka University student and Kemu female student of similar age identified as Ann Kanario.

Kanario, who was pursuing a degree in Business Administration, was found in the bathroom in a pool of blood. The male was found dangling on a rope from the rafters.

Lumumba said there was stab wound on the male student while the woman was strangled to death. Her thighs were bruised.

“The cause of the death or the motive remain unknown, although it seems there was a struggle in the room," he said during a press briefing in his office.

Lumumba said it took his officers three hours to break down the door, which was locked from inside with a big padlock in the one-bedroom apartment.

He appealed to parents to talk to their children in the colleges and universities to get to know their lifestyle.

The county police boss said the institution is to resume learning on Monday after a week-long recess.

The bodies were taken to the Meru Referral Hospital mortuary.

