Suspects in Chuka OCS murder detained

A magistrate's court yesterday allowed the police to detain for 14 days four people accused of killing Chuka police station’s OCS Joseph Kinyua.

Runyenjes senior principal magistrate Josphat Gichimu ruled that the police could hold Joseph Muriithi, Andrew Gikinda, Obandia Kinyua and David Mugambi until May 20 when the case will be mentioned.

Prosecutor Eunice Musango applied for their detention to allow the police to conclude their investigations.

The suspects did not take plea following the application by detective Daniel Murgor, who said the suspects are still being interrogated. The suspects were brought to court under tight security as residents jam-packed the court.

The investigator said the four are believed to have been involved in the murder of the police boss, and that more time was needed to file an unassailable case against them.

The suspects were arrested from their hideout at Ugweri market, Runyenjes constituency.

Kinyua died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Tenri Children Hospital in Ena Town, Embu East subcounty after he was slashed with a panga. His assailant was shot dead by the police.