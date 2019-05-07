Mwangi held and released over revolution plot

Activist Boniface Mwangi was yesterday arrested and later released after recording a statement.

Mwangi was arrested on Monday afternoon at his house and driven to Central police station, signalling a tough time for government critics in coming days.

Last week police arrested and detained Betty Wa Shiro for hours. She was among activists taking part in a peaceful protest against the plunder of public resources and rampant corruption.

Chief Inspector of Police attached to the DCI George Muchiri in a police statement said they were investigating an alleged revolution plot by Mwangi which is likely to cause civil unrest and breach of peace.

"I have reasons to believe that Boniface Mwangi has information that may assist the police with the inquiry over the revolution," he said in a police report.

Mwangi said he is only a photographer by profession and said he had nothing to say over the inquiry into a revolution.

Earlier Central Police Station OCPD Stanley Atavachi had told the Star they were unaware of Mwangi's arrest.

The arrest caused an uproar on social media and offline with human rights defenders congregating at Central police demanding his release.

Mwangi was later released in the presence of his lawyer and friends.

“Thank you, everyone, for your voices. l have been released! Kenyans are angry, hungry and broke. They feel like revolting against bad governance and corruption, and the government is afraid it’s going to happen. Revolution is not treason,” he said on his twitter handle.