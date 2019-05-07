Man charged with stealing baby in Embakasi

A 35-year-old man who conspired with his girlfriend to steal a baby aged four months in Embakasi was charged yesterday.

George Makori was accused that on August 1, 2017 at Tasia Estate, jointly within another before court, fraudulently took the child with intent to deprive her mother Jackline Vosekwa of lawful care.

The prosecution said the accused was a boyfriend of Janet Mideva who is a relative to the baby’s mother.

Mideva who is already charged used to stay with the baby.

Police said on the material day, Makori and Mideva conspired to steal the baby by lying to the househelp that they were taking her to her father.

However, after the victim’s mother realized the baby had been stolen, she reported the matter leading to the arrest of Mideva while Makori went missing.

The accused allegedly fled to Kisii where he has been hiding until police traced him.

The prosecution said the baby was found with cuts in her private parts.

Makori denied the charges and pleaded with the court for leniency in bond terms stating that he was innocent.

His case will be consolidated with another already in court. He was released on Sh300, 000 cash bail pending hearing on June 20.