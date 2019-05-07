Magoha to close schools that haven't met standards

The Education Ministry will close down both public and private schools that have not met qualification standards by mid-June, Education PS Belio Kipsang has said.

Kipsang said students of schools that will not have met the bare minimum standards will be placed in other schools at the start of the third term.

He was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday.

This comes a day after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha urged universities to consider courses that they are offering to avoid duplication.

Magoha was addressing vice-chancellors on Monday during the high education conference.

More to follow...