Jowie bail review application to be heard in two weeks

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, will know if he will be released on bail in two weeks.

Jowie, who has been accused of killing business woman Monica Kimani in September last year, has been in custody since his arrest.

He made an application in the High Court seeking to have his bail reviewed, after the same court denied him bail six months ago.

Jowie in his application for bail also maintained his innocence over the murder of Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani on the night of September 19.

Justice James Wakiaga directed that the application be heard in two weeks. He also directed the prosecution to respond to Irungu’s application for bail review before the hearing.

“The application of the bail review will be heard in May 21, 2019” Wakiaga said.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to have the accused furnished with all the statements and details of the case.

Jowie and his co-accused Jacque Maribe had appeared before the judge for a mention of their case which is coming up for hearing.

Jowie’s earlier application to be released on bail to seek specialised treatment for his wounded left shoulder was declined.

Justice Wakiaga denied him bail on grounds that he is likely to interfere and intimidate witnesses and that he is a flight risk.

In his ruling, the judge further said that Jowie who he described as a ‘man in love with guns' needs close supervision for his security.

“The first accused person needs custodial protection which can only be provided if he is under supervision,” he ruled.

Maribe was, however, granted Sh2 million bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.