Forget carrots, eat eggs to keep your eyesight

Eating eggs regularly could protect against age-related macular degeneration (AMD) — the most common cause of blindness among the over-50s — reports the journal Clinical Nutrition.

Australian researchers monitored 3,654 people over 15 years and found that those who reported eating two to four eggs a week had a 49 per cent reduced risk of ‘incident late AMD’ in that time, compared to those who ate less than one egg a week.

Eggs are a naturally rich source of the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which could modify AMD progression.

Magnet therapy for depression

Magnetic therapy is effective for depression that has not responded to other treatments, according to research from Cornell University in the U.S.

The Journal of Affective Disorders reports that patients who had three sessions of low-dose magnetic therapy had nearly twice as much improvement as those given a placebo.

The treatment, where the patient lies on their back with their head inside a device that produces the stimulation, showed improvements after two days of treatment.

‘This is the first study to demonstrate mood-enhancing effects of this therapy in treatment-resistant depression,’ said the researchers. It’s thought to work by making nerve cells more active, and improving brain connections.

The answer to ulcers? Maggots

A study from Iran has confirmed the healing power of maggots for infected wounds.

Fifty patients with foot ulcers that had not healed for at least three months were divided into two groups. Both were treated with antibiotics and had their wounds cleaned; one group was also given maggot therapy, where live fly larvae were placed on the wound.

Results in the Journal of Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nursing show that the number of infected wounds was significantly reduced after 48 to 96 hours in those who received the maggot therapy compared to those given standard care.

Maggots are thought to eat dead tissue that slows down wound healing, and release compounds that fight infection.