CoG dismisses IFMIS report on county expenditure

The Council of Governors has denied claims that some counties have been budgeting for State House as indicated by IFMIS in the recent Auditor General’s report on county expenditure.

In a meeting with the Auditor General on Tuesday, the CoG said that it was revealed that the county governments did not have the said budget items in their approved budgets.

The council has also said that it was revealed that Kiambu county and other counties did not budget, receive or spend the money as indicated in the financial report.

Governors have also asked the Senate to suspend the ongoing appearance of governors over audit issues until the technical committee formed concludes its findings.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the multi-stakeholders technical committee be formed, chaired by the Controller of Budget and comprising COG, national Treasury and Auditor General who should table a full report in 14 days.

Treasury had sent a memo on Monday saying some counties were not following the correct procedures when recording expenditure on IFMIS, hence leading to the generation of wrong reports.

COG has demanded an explanation on how the money was spend if it was really used as indicated.

A review of the statements of eight counties for financial year 2017-18 had suggested some devolved units had set aside funds for functions beyond their purview.

This comes as Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru denied allegations that the county spent money on "State House affairs" and has taken a swipe at the IFMIS director, calling for his resignation.

Waiguru has therefore demanded that IFMIS director should resign for the misleading statement.