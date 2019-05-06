Use your smart phones to shame lawbreakers, NTSA urges

Kenyans have been urged to take advantage of technology to help fight bad behaviour on the roads.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, National Transport and Safety Authority director general Francis Meja said taking a photo or video of misbehaving road users will go a long way in reducing deaths caused by accidents.

“All of you have smartphones. Take a photo and share because social media has proven to be very powerful. When it gets to us we will take the necessary action against the culprits,” Meja said.

“We must shame those drivers who are misbehaving. People will start doing the right thing at all times since you won’t know who is monitoring you,” he added.

The DG said fighting road carnage requires a collective effort and everyone has a role to play to ensure we have beyond zero deaths on our roads.

Meja spoke during the official launch of the fifth UN Global Roads Safety Campaign Week at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

This year's theme is Leadership and Road Safety. It will go on until Sunday.

Meja, however, dismissed reports they are deregistering driving schools, saying they just want to validate their documents and ensure they comply with the law.

Upon expiry of the notice given, Meja said there will be a major countrywide crackdown by a team constituted to inspect them and ensure standards are maintained "as the challenge of road safety begins there".

He noted that even though deaths caused by PSVs have gone down, the problem has shifted to pedestrians and the boda boda sector.

According to a survey by NTSA, pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road users with 687 of them having died since January last year.

