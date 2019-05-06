Uhuru extends Mwathethe’s term for one year

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended KDF chief Samson Mwathethe’s term for one more year effective May 6.

Key sources in KDF and State House said the extension is meant to allow Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai settle in the National Security Council before the Chief Defense Forces exits.

In a statement, Uhuru also promoted Adan Kancharo to lieutenant general, Joseph Kivunzi, Jonah Mwangi, Albert Kiprop, George Nganga, Mohamed Badi, Said Farah and Martin Ong'oyi to Major General.

Several colonels were promoted to brigadier.

Appointments made were George Owinow to deputy force commander of Amisom, Ngewa Mukala to managing director of Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and Rashid Elmi to International Peace Support Training Centre as director.

Mwathethe replaced Julius Karangi from Kenya Air Force.

The KDF Act gives the President powers to extend the term of office of military chiefs for a period not exceeding one year.

Mwathethe is a naval officer appointed on April 17, 2015.

The National Security Council include President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Defence CS Raychelle Omamo, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma, Interior CS (Fred Matiangi) and Attorney-General Paul Kihara.

Others are Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, director general of the National Intelligence Service Philip Wachira Kameru and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.