Treasury sends memo to county executives over 'wrong' budgets

The national Treasury has sent a memo to all county Finance executives clarifying how financial statements should be generated through IFMIS.

This comes days after Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu found himself unable to explain bizarre expenditures in his county.

In the memo signed by PS Kamau Thugge, Treasury said it had noted some counties do not pay attention to making their budgets based on programmes as required by law.

"The county budgets estimates submitted to the county assembly should include estimated expenditure by vote and by programmes... The budget estimate by both votes and programmes are based on economic items, which are the charge accounts under which budget is executed," the memo read.

Treasury said some counties had been running the wrong report for budget execution leading to wrong description.

Treasury advised Finance executives to capture all transactions on IFMIS to reflect the true position of the counties.

Last Thursday, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showed that Waitutu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.

"We have given Waititu 45 days to explain these expenses to the Auditor General who will undertake a special audit and get back to us, said Moses Kajwang, chairman of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments committee.

Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, told the senators that he was unaware of the improper expenditures and equally shocked. He suggested the items had been "sneaked" into the audit report.

Waititiu claimed that the document “could have been a misuse of the National Government template in the Treasury for Kiambu County”.

Senators were not convinced.

According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Sh973 million for State House Affairs (Co-ordination of State House functions).

State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita denied there's a shared budget with Kiambu county.

"Just for the record, State House does not share any budgets with the County Government of Kiambu," Waita tweeted.