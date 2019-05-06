Treasury cautions county executives over 'wrong' budgets

The national Treasury has sent a memo to all county Finance executives clarifying how financial statements should be generated through IFMIS.

This comes days after Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu found himself unable to explain bizarre expenditures in his county.

In the memo signed by PS Kamau Thugge, Treasury said it had noted some counties do not pay attention to making their budgets based on programmes as required by law.

"The county budgets estimates submitted to the county assembly should include estimated expenditure by vote and by programmes... The budget estimate by both votes and programmes are based on economic items, which are the charge accounts under which budget is executed," the memo read.

Treasury said some counties had been running the wrong report for budget execution leading to wrong description.