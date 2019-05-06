Sh26 billion windfall for poor households

More poor families will benefit from cash transfers in a new project funded by World Bank at Sh26 billion.

The five-year Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project targets orphans and vulnerable children, the elderly, and those living with disability in 39 counties that were previously not covered by the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP).

The project will be implemented by the Social Protection State Department, led by Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa.

Yesterday, Marwa said new beneficiaries will be picked based on their poverty and vulnerability levels, informed by the Kenya Integrated Household Budget Survey (KHIBS) 2015/2016 data.

The World-Bank funded project seeks to strengthen social protection delivery systems, increase access to social economic inclusion interventions and improve shock responsiveness of the safety net system.

Currently, the Government spends more than Sh1 billion a month to take care of 1.3 million cash transfer beneficiaries.

More than 50,000 cash transfer beneficiaries have until today to open accounts through which they will receive their monthly stipends, Marwa said.