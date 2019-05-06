Second phase of 'laptop project' to be rolled out in August

The government has dismissed claims that its laptop project has collapsed.

It said the digital literacy programme is on course and the second phase will be rolled out in August. The programme was meant to enable learners to explore technology for creativity and innovativeness.

On Friday, ICT Authority director of programmes and standards Paul Rono said such claims are misleading.

He said 2,063 primary schools missed out on the first phase but will benefit during the second phase. Rono said the schools lacked electricity, among other problems, and will be connected to the grid before the end of next month.

The government had distributed tablets instead of laptops.

Under the second phase for the upper primary, (grades 4-6), which is set to run for five years, 24,000 schools will be targeted across the country, with each receiving 50 tablets and an extra one for the headteacher. The distribution will be staggered.

Five thousand schools will benefit in the first stage, 7,000 in the second, another 7,000 in the third and 5,000 in the last stage.

Rono spoke in Bomet on the fringes of the launch of the county website and engagement portal. He said 90,000 teachers, including school heads, have been trained on the gadgets.

“We want the learners to adapt to technology … Unlike the first phase where pupils were learning how to use the laptops, here they are using to learn. We're striving to impart the necessary skills to them so they are exposed to technological tools for learning,” he said.

“As a country, we're moving towards achieving the required digital skills and that is the objective of this programme.”

The devices will be sourced locally from the existing manufacturers to promote manufacturing, a pillar of the government's Big 4 agenda. They are enhanced with keyboards and relevant software tools to foster creativity and innovation.

Headteachers and two teachers from each school will compete to produce a champion teacher.

The third and final phase will target advanced learners (those above Grade 7).

