Quit propaganda and take evidence of corruption to DCI - Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday appeared to hit back at those claiming he is corrupt.

Speaking in Embu, and without naming names, Ruto told those who 'talk about corruption everywhere' to take the evidence to investigative bodies.

The DP said that Kenyans must differentiate between "the fight against corruption and the propaganda of corruption".

"Kama hii mambo ya ufisadi yote wanasema ni ukweli, mbona wasipeleke mambo hii kwa wale wako na ujuzi wa kuchunguza ili wafisadi wote wapelekwe kortini wahangaishwe? (If all these allegations of corruption are true, why not take them to those with the capacity to investigate so that all the corrupt people can be taken to court?" Ruto posed.

Ruto has in the past been accused of being corrupt with opposition leader Raila Odinga being among those who have termed him 'the high priest of corruption'.

"Corruption propaganda is conducted by busybodies and political conmen on the basis of rumours, lies and falsehoods. Some people are all over talking about corruption yet he is not the DCI or the DPP or a lawyer... just a busybody," Ruto said.

The DP has been accusing the ODM leader of using the war against corruption to destroy Jubilee.

Ruto's sustained attacks followed Raila's remarks that the DP should allow DCI George Kinoti to complete his investigations instead of claiming that only Sh7 billion was in dispute in connection with two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet.