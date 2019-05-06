No room for pride, Kimemia tells new CECs

Nyandarua county executives have been urged to work together, be humble and work until midnight if necessary.

"I don't work with proud or arrogant people. My ministers are humble," Governor Francis Kimemia said.

Kimemia spoke on Friday evening at county headquarters during the swearing-in of John Mungai as the Health executive and Daniel Wangenye as executive for Transport, Energy and Public works.

He said the executive members should not sit in offices but go out to the people, find out what they need and help them.

Nyandarua people are hardworking and only require an enabling environment to succeed, the governor said.

“Nyandarua people do not need handouts. They require factories, water, good roads and access to quality health services," he said.

He said he "detests corruption" and warned executives that the county has zero-tolerance for corruption. K

Kimemia said he doesn't ask for money from those he appoints, hence, he does not expect them to ask for money to serve residents.

He told the new executives to be ready to work at odd hours. “Don’t think that it is a joke to be the leading county. Here we work until midnight."

Prior to their appointment, Mungai was the medical superintendent at Kitui County Referral Hospital while Wangenye was the executive secretary of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers in Laikipia county. He is also a Director at Dedan Kimathi Foundation.

Freedom hero Mukami Kimathi, the widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, witnessed the swearing-in.

She praised Wangenye as a workhorse who will be of great benefit to the people. Mukami is the patron of Dedan Kimathi Foundation.

