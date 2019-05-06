New TNA party blames graft for 'state capture'

Transformation National Alliance has blamed state capture for massive graft, tribalism and nepotism in public institutions.

Speaking at the office of the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday, TNA officials said state capture is a type of systemic political corruption in which private interests significantly influence a state's decision-making processes to their own advantage.

“There is one more national liberation area that remains, and that is the social and economic wellbeing of our people,” TNA secretary general Arnold Maliba said. He addressed the media on behalf of the party.

They said corruption has destroyed millions of lives and called on wananchi to unite in the fight for transparency.

TNA chairperson Wachira Keen said the current powerful politicians were using their parties to push for their individual interests through state capture.

"Self-rule and good governance amount to nothing if they cannot be translated to social and economic value for the people; this truth is loftily captured as an aspiration in Article 43 of our Constitution,” Maliba said.

They said that it is time citizens faced the government in the third liberation to enable them access high standards of healthcare, adequate housing, freedom from hunger and access to clean water.

With the slogan 'pesa na kazi', the party officials said that even though there has been a semblance of democracy, the circle that controls national politics is a very small and closed.

“On the state of the nation, the party is worried about the economic turbulence we are currently experiencing and calls for urgent measures to avert a looming economic disaster," Wachira said.