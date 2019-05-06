Man charged with strangling neighbour for spying on wife

A man has been charged with strangling his friend and beating him up for allegedly spying for his wife.

Stephen Charles allegedly beat up Samuel Njenga on April 24 in Kibera.

Stephen also beat up the complainant after he requested him to pay his Sh950 debt.

He denied the charged before Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani and said that he was always a law abiding citizen.

According to prosecution, Njenga went to Stephen's house, knocked his door, greeted him and asked him if he was in a position to pay his money.

But Stephen became violent, strangled his neck and attempted to remove his two front teeth.

Njenga then told Stephen he had only visited him to greet him and check on the progress of his debt and should not kill him.

However, Stephen rained more kicks and blows on him.

The complainant was then taken to a private hospital where he was issued with a P3 Form.

Stephen told court that Njenga had called his wife and told her that Stephen was having affairs with other women.

He said he was only provoked because he was a nuisance to his marriage.

The magistrate Stephen on a bond on Sh50, 000 bond or a cash bail of Sh20,000 pending hearing of the case on July 10 and its mention on May 14.