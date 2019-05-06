Has the President slowed down on the anti-graft war?

Is the war against corruption dead? If it's dead, who has killed it, or did we finally succeed in the fight against corruption? The anti-corruption drumbeat by the President, the DPP and the DCI are all suddenly dead, save for the latest onslaught on Kidero.

Kenyans deserve an iota of explanation on the sudden turn of events. We were made to believe that corruption is rife in the Cabinet and many parastatals as we were told by the President and those who seemed to read from the same script with him.

Kenyans need this explanation as soon as possible from their servant Numero Uno, even during what used to be his traditional weekly State House briefs.

Unfortunately, if the President does not brief us soon, the majority of Kenyans will be left with no option but to conclude that, like the zeal, vigour and gusto the President had accustomed us to, is like the racket from Tanga Tanga, Kileweke and the opposition.

Is it true this noise finally succeeded in succeeded drowning the President’s resolve? Too bad that we have to contend with such consequences in the war against corruption.

The President’s tone surprisingly ‘changed’ during his State of the Nation address to Parliament this year when he stated that he will only sack a Cabinet Secretary on condition that the CS has been charged in court.

He said this against the backdrop of the low threshold for the conduct of state officers provided for under Chapter 6 on Leadership and Integrity of the Constitution.

After the President’s address, we've heard less of the Arror and Kimwarer dams, less of kamata kamata Fridays, less of high-level prosecution and big talk by the DPP, less of high-level investigations by the DCI et al.

Come on, Mr President, we want to see everyone saluting you, we want to see you receiving a standing ovation from the public on this quest.This will be the most precious gift you bequeath to us as your legacy. The fight against corruption is enough because it will help you achieve the Big Four.

The governance and policy expert spoke to the Star