Girl, 19, fatally stabs man after quarrel in pub

Police in Bomet are holding a 19-year-old girl believed to have stabbed and killed a man at a pub at Kapkwen on Saturday night.

Tabitha Chepkoech is said to have been looking for a woman she claimed had snatched her husband.

"...when she failed to find her she turned her wrath on one of the revellers who had picked a quarrel with her," a man who asked not to be identified said.

Chepkoech is said to have argued with the man for a few minutes before pulling a kitchen knife out of her pocket and stabbing him in the neck and back.

The 21-year-old succumbed to his injuries at Longisa Referral Hospital.

Bomet subcounty police commander Geoffrey Walumbe said the motive of the killing was unclear.

He said Chepkoech surrendered herself to the police on Sunday morning, fearing she might be lynched by wananchi.

"We have already dispatched our officers to the scene to go and piece together information on what really happened...we are also appealing to whoever might have more information to volunteer it to us," Walumbe said.

