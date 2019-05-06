Education boss arrested over ECDE materials theft

Two more senior Nandi county officers — Education chief officer and director — have been arrested over massive theft of construction materials for ECDE centres.

The arrests bring to nine the total arrested so far in the theft ring. Police recovered 637 iron sheets and 400 bags of cement, among other materials.

A police officer leading the investigations, and who requested anonymity, said all suspects were cooperating and making "shocking" revelations.

“You can talk to the county police commander for further details but I can confirm that we have had the county chief officer for Education Daniel Sang and his director Julius Too the whole of Saturday,” the senior officer said.

The two recorded statements and were released on personal bond, he said.

"We expect them to continue on Monday to shed more light on how the materials were stolen,” the police officer said.

The arrest of the two brings to nine the total of county staff who are expected to appear in court on Monday over materials theft.

Detectives stumbled into the building materials raiding the home of a county employee suspected to be part of a group behind the theft of Sh4 million tyres.

The new tyres were stolen from the department of Infrastructure at an office veranda after being moved from a safeguarded town hall during Easter holidays.

The tyres still have not been recovered.

Investigators said they were shocked to learn the county had no inventory of the building materials.

Nandi county assembly has recommended removal of the Education executive Valentine Chumo for alleged incompetence and failing to explain what happened to 3,000 bags of cement.

The cement was part of a huge consignment of materials procured by the county to be distributed to 120 ECDE centres.

They included an unspecified number of iron sheets, nails, blocks and roofing timber for centres to be constructed in all wards.

