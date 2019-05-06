Counterfeit goods worth Sh100m seized in one month - agency

He said most of the counterfeit products find their way into the country through the seaports with 70 per cent passing through the main Port of Mombasa.

The authority has said it is strengthening its capacity to detect counterfeit goods at the ports of entry through use of modern technology and automation as well as leveraging multi-agency collaborations.

Halake has also said that counterfeiting is the largest form of illicit trade, costing manufacturers 40 per cent of the market share.

In February, ACA announced plans to elevate its efforts in fighting illicit trade with the backing of the government.

ACA is part of Multi-Agency Anti-Illicit Trade Outreach (MAAITO) comprising the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Kenya Police and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

The authority had initially said that nearly three quarters of Kenyans use counterfeit goods.

According to their research, most counterfeited goods in the market are mobile phones at 51.8 per cent, alcohol (30.8), DVD players (26.4) while bottled water is at 24 per cent.