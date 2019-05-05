Tame corrupt church leaders, says Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked churches to emulate the Anglican Church of Kenya by rejecting the proceeds of grafts from corrupt leaders.

Raila said on Saturday the stand taken by ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit will give momentum to the war against corruption at all levels.

The former Prime Minister said that unless other churches stop receiving the looted millions the fight against graft will be jeopardised.

"The Anglican Church was the first to stop receiving the proceeds of grafts and that has contributed to the war against corruption," Raila. said.

He was speaking during the memorial service for his father in law Dr Nehemiah Oyoo. He condemned politicians who attend harambees and stream into churches every Sunday with large sums of dubious origin.

The ODM leader said corruption has permeated society in the police service, churches, hospitals and the civil service.

He urged churches not to be used to launder money and said too often the clergy has glorified corruption by receiving money without questioning its source.

"We wonder how a person whose salary is Sh1 million a month ends up contributing Sh15 millions a weekend, totalling Sh100 million per month," Raila said.

He was joined by his brother Oburu Oginga, who is MP for the East African Legislative Assembly, National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Others leaders included Siaya Governor Conell Rasanga, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, MP Eve Obara (Kasipul Kabondo) and former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo.

However, other bishops, such as Bishop Isaac Obure of Future Life Tabernacle Church, have also asked politicians to come for spiritual nourishment in church and not politics.

Addressing journalists at his office in Siaya on Sunday, Obure clarified that politicians contributing towards the development of God's work in churches with clean money is not bad.

He did not explain how to differentiate between clean and unclean money.

"The church is a holy place and being against all forms of evil, we cannot accept dirty money even if it's towards the development of the church," Obure said.

He added that many politicians are church members.

"If politicians want to do politics they are free to conduct rallies after church services outside the church but not in the church," the bishop added.

Bishop Obure asked the government to regulate all mushrooming churches. He said when churches are not regulated, Christianity will be more about business than spreading the gospel.

"Let the government form a neutral body of church leaders and government officers to regulate churches," he added.

He said some Kenyans are vulnerable and need prayers but they can be hoodwinked by fake pastors whose aim is to make money by faking miracles.

He said men of the cloth should teach the congregation how to work hard as opposed to taking shortcuts that lead to corruption.

(Edited by V. Graham)