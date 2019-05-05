Salat disowns 'fake' posts slamming DP Ruto

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat has disowned a "fake" Facebook account under his name, which has been used to discredit Deputy President William Ruto.

Terming it a fabricated account being used to tarnish his own name as well, Salat told the Star on Saturday that said he only runs one Facebook account, which has been inactive for a while.

"I rarely post anything on it," he said.

Salat he has always preferred voicing his political opinions publicly, rather than on social media.

The Kanu politician has never shied from taking on the Deputy President in public.

He urged the public to ignore the account and said he has already written to the Facebook administrators, advising them of the "imposter" and requesting them to deactivate it.

"That is someone who just wants to stir up unnecessary debate, it is not me...mine has always been private, I do not post or comment on issues on Facebook," he stated.

He pointed said the offending post was crafted "out of malice for the DP", but not by him.

The new Postal Corporation Board chairman said those operating the account might be "disoriented individuals" seeking to portray him and the Kanu Party in a bad light. He said they might want to wage war between him and the DP's camp.

A check on the account, which now has more than 5,000 followers, shows six activities since last Thursday.

"In 2022, Gideon Moi will run for the presidency... Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga will support him and our brother William Ruto will cry," read one of the posts.

Another post that attracted backlash read: "We are very ready to set a full-blown war with William Ruto in Rift Valley region, we will battle him in all corners, East and West, North and South, on air, on land and in the sea...we have had enough of his leadership and it's time to say enough is enough."

(Edited by V. Graham)