Meaningless questions? Ruto defends Waititu's bizarre Kiambu budget

But speaking in Kiambu on Sunday, Ruto said Waititu should only be asked questions relating to the county.

"Huyu baba yao ni governor wa Kiambu....kwa budget ya Kiambu hakuna mambo ya retired president, hakuna mambo ya South Sudan, hakuna mambo ya State house...Waititu anafaa aulizwe tu mambo ya Kiambu..hizo mambo zingine ni kazi yatu kule Nairobi," Ruto said.

This loosely translates to, "Baba yao (Waititu) is the governor of Kiambu. There are no allocations for retired presidents, South Sudan or State House in the county budget. Waititu should only be questioned on matters concerning Kiambu. All other matters are our responsibility as those in Nairobi."

Ruto said Waititu should not be asked "meaningless" questions.

"Hata nashangaa huyu baba yao atajuaje haya maneno na kazi yake ni hapa Kiambu? " he posed.

"Ile ya national government tuko na waziri wengi huku na watajibu hayo maswali... Bibilia inatuambia kila mtu atatabeba mzigo wake..Huyu Baba yao asiwekewe mslaba ambayo si wake."

This loosely translates to, "I wonder how Waititu is supposed to know about some expenditure yet he is in Kiambu. We have many ministers in the national government who can give answers to those questions. The Bible tells us that everyone should carry their own cross. Baba yao should not be made to carry other people's crosses."

In the allocations that puzzled senators, Kiambu spent Sh58 million on Kenya-South Sudan Advisory Services.

The allocations and expenditure were flagged out by the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee, chaired by Moses Kajwang.

The governor said he was unaware of the allocations and insinuated they could have been ‘sneaked’ into the bulky documents.