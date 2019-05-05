AP arrested in Maralal after shooting dead his boss

A senior police officer was on Saturday evening shot dead by his armed junior colleague at Maralal town in Samburu County over an issue that is not clear.

The deceased, senior sergeant Dancan Cheruiyot, was killed by eight bullets fired into his body by the administration police officer at the Samburu Central AP line2 Maralal behind KCB bank at about 7pm.

According to an officer who sort anonymity since he is not authorised to speak to the press, the suspect was angry with the deceased sergeant after he was transferred from a Chinese construction company’s site along Maralal-Nyahururu road.

Samburu County Police Commander Karanja Muiruri said the suspect has been arrested as police commence investigations into the incident.

“There is a junior officer who has killed a senior sergeant who is his boss, we have launched investigations into the incident, we have already disarmed the suspect and arrested him. He is currently in the cell, he could have killed other people,” he said.

The body has been transported to Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Residents led by milimani area Nyumba Kumi chairman Maurice Lebarnai and nominated MCA Asha Mohammed condemned the incident saying it is the first ever to be witnessed in the county.

“We heard gunfire from the police camp, and came to find out what had happened, we found a junior officer had killed his boss, we condemn such incident, if seniors have a problem with their juniors it ought to be looked into,” said Mohammed.

Pastor Loise Teresia called upon residents to pray for the country for God to prevent such incidents in future.