Al Shabaab raids Mandera store, steals food stuff

Suspected al Shabaab militants on Sunday morning raided a store in Hareer Hoosle in Mandera East before making off with goods of unknown value.

Deputy County Commissioner Lawrence Omondi said the militants stole food stuff during their raid.

The gunmen injured a National Police Reservist before killing three cattle, a donkey and two goats.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the militants snatched two AK 47 rifles from the police reservists.

No suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The attack happened barely a month after the kidnapping of two Cuban doctors in the central business district on April 12.

Last week, northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik speaking about the incident for the first time said that ‘a lot of progress has been made in trying to rescue them.