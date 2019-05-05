ROBBERY

Al Shabaab raids Mandera store, steals food stuff

In Summary

• Unconfirmed reports indicated the militants snatched two AK 47 rifiles from the police reservists.

Al Shabaab militants during training at an unidentified location in Somalia. /FILE
Al Shabaab militants during training at an unidentified location in Somalia. /FILE

Suspected al  Shabaab militants on Sunday morning raided a store in Hareer Hoosle in Mandera East before making off with goods of unknown value.

Deputy County Commissioner Lawrence Omondi said the militants stole food stuff during their raid.

The gunmen  injured a National Police Reservist before killing three cattle, a donkey and two goats.

Unconfirmed reports indicated  that the militants snatched two AK 47 rifles from the police reservists.

No suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The attack happened barely a month after the kidnapping of two Cuban doctors in the central business district on April 12.

Last week, northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik speaking about the incident for the first time said that ‘a lot of progress has been made in trying to rescue them.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
News
05 May 2019 - 11:24

Most Popular

  1. Tame corrupt church leaders, says Raila
    23m ago News

  2. Salat disowns 'fake' posts slamming DP Ruto
    43m ago News

  3. Al Shabaab raids Mandera store, steals food stuff
    2h ago News

  4. Australia opposition leader promises change at campaign
    2h ago World

  5. Nine arrested with fake US currency in Kilimani area
    2h ago News

Latest Videos