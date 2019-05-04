Woman, 30, sought for stabbing husband to death

Police in Trans Nzoia have launched a man-hunt for a woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death after they differed over the sale of a tree.

30 year-old Jacqueline Nanjala allegedly stabbed Collins Alukhaba on Friday evening at Murum village, Musoli farm in Cherangany constituency.

According to the county Director of Criminal Investigations, Victor Nzaka, the couple differed after the man decided to cut down a tree which he intended to sell and pay their children's school fees.

“The man was in the process of cutting down a tree which he intended to sell to pay his children's school fees, then Nanjala approached him from behind and stabbed him on the chest,” Nzaka said.

He said the woman escaped after the incident but officers are looking for her.

“Our officers have launched a manhunt, once arrested she will be arraigned,” he said.

Alukhaba was rushed to hospital by neighbours soon after he was stabbed but he succumbed to his injuries on arrival at Cherangany Hospital, Kitale.

According to his mother,Emily Muhatia, her son had been complaining that his wife was taunting him saying she would kill him one day.

"He would say 'you people are forcing me to stay with this woman but one day she will kill me'. I never knew his words would come to pass and today she killed him," she said.

Muhatia said her son had been persistently calling home with the complaints.

A neighbour who sought anonymity said the couple has been having constant squabbles at their home.

“Nanjala used to tell neighbors that she will leave her husband because she doesn’t love him and that the man is ugly,” the neighbour said.

Nzaka urged the public to seek alternative conflict resolution methods other than resorting to murder.