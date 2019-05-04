Two arrested over murder of woman, 20, in Buruburu

Two men suspected to be behind the gruesome murder of a 20-year-old girl in Buruburu were on Friday arrested by the DCI .

The DCI on Saturday revealed in a tweet that the suspects, Dominic Okoth and Simon Gitau, stabbed the girl to death and stole her two phones.

“The girl was found stabbed at the neck on that deadly night and two of her phones taken. The suspects; Dominic Okoth and Simon Gitau were found in possession of her phones,” reads part of the tweet.