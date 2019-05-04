Two arrested over murder of woman, 20, in Buruburu

•The two suspects will be arraigned on Monday.
Two men suspected to be behind the gruesome murder of a 20-year-old girl in Buruburu were on Friday arrested by the DCI .
The DCI on Saturday revealed in a tweet that the suspects, Dominic Okoth and Simon Gitau, stabbed the girl to death and stole her two phones.
“The girl was found stabbed at the neck on that deadly night and two of her phones taken. The suspects; Dominic Okoth and Simon Gitau were found in possession of her phones,” reads part of the tweet.
The DCI further said they are carrying out a forensic analysis of the phones found with the suspects.
“We have launched further investigations, including carrying out a Forensic Analysis of the phones and other items found at the scene of crime to establish the truth .”
The suspects will be arraigned on Monday.