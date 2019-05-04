MURDER SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Two arrested over murder of woman, 20, in Buruburu

In Summary

•The two suspects will be arraigned on Monday.

•The DCI found the suspects with two phones stolen from victim.

Crime scene
Crime scene

Two men  suspected to be behind the gruesome  murder of a 20-year-old girl in Buruburu were on Friday arrested by the DCI .

The DCI on Saturday revealed in a tweet that the suspects, Dominic Okoth and  Simon Gitau, stabbed the girl to death and stole her two phones.

“The girl was found stabbed at the neck on that deadly night and two of her phones taken. The suspects; Dominic Okoth and Simon Gitau were found in possession of her phones,” reads part of the tweet.

The DCI further said they are carrying out a forensic analysis of the phones found with the suspects.

“We have launched further investigations, including carrying out a Forensic Analysis of the phones and other items found at the scene of crime to establish the truth .”

The suspects will be arraigned on Monday.

Notorious woman burglar wanted across E Africa arrested at JKIA

Margret has committed at least 20 robberies and shot a police officer in Nairobi.
News
23 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
04 May 2019 - 13:15

Most Popular

  1. Diet rich in coffee protects against breast cancer -study
    1h ago News

  2. Two arrested over murder of woman, 20, in Buruburu
    1h ago News

  3. Seven arrested in Kilimani with fake dollars
    2h ago News

  4. Gumbo, Malombe among poll losers given state jobs
    2h ago News

  5. UK Foreign secretary welcomes Sh8.5bn funding for Kenya
    2h ago News

Latest Videos