Tanzanian charged with reckless driving in Kajiado

The driver of a bus that caused the death of two Kenyans on Wednesday night on the Namanga-Kajiado Road was on Friday charged with dangerous driving.

Masoud Abdallah, a Tanzanian, denied the charge before principal magistrate Edwin Mulochi in Kajiado court.

He is accused of causing the death of Cosmas Wahome and Mutinda Wambua, which he could have avoided had he followed traffic rules.

The two were pillion passengers on a motorbike that was heading in the opposite direction. The bus was heading to the Namanga border town on its way to Arusha, Tanzania.

Abdallah was freed on Sh500,000 bail and a surety of similar amount from a Kenyan national.

The case will be mentioned on May 16 and heard on July 3.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)